Split Gallery of Fine Arts
The major cultural opening - in fact, re-opening - in town for many years, this attractive collection of art from the Adriatic region includes pieces by leading figures from modern times, most notably Vlaho Bukovac, as well as works as far back as the Renaissance. There is contemporary stuff too, paintings and photographs, to lend the venue kudos.
Kralja Tomislava 15
Split
21000
|mid June-mid Sep 10am-9pm, mid Sep-mid Jun Mon closed, Tue-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-2pm
|All buses to Kralja Tomislava
|20kn; reduction 10kn