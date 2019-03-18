Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec
Small but impressive castle located just a few kilometres to the south west of Zagreb (you'll pass quite close to it if taking the motorway from Zagreb towards Karlovac and then the coast). Relatively recent renovation work has enabled the site to be opened up for events, such as the one-day dance music festival Flyaway.
|Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec
Kerestinečka cesta
Zagreb
10431
Flyaway Festival
Flyaway Festival is an electronic dance music festival held within the unique location of Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec, just a few kilometres to the south-west of Zagreb. The event attracts a friendly local audience and is very welcoming to visitors. You'll...Dance and electronic Saturday June 15 2019 - Sunday June 16 2019