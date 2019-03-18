Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec

© Miroslav Vajdić
© Miroslav Vajdić
© Miroslav Vajdić
© Miroslav Vajdić
© Miroslav Vajdić

Small but impressive castle located just a few kilometres to the south west of Zagreb (you'll pass quite close to it if taking the motorway from Zagreb towards Karlovac and then the coast). Relatively recent renovation work has enabled the site to be opened up for events, such as the one-day dance music festival Flyaway.

Venue name: Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec
Address: Kerestinečka cesta
Zagreb
10431
  • Music

    Flyaway Festival

    Flyaway Festival is an electronic dance music festival held within the unique location of Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec, just a few kilometres to the south-west of Zagreb. The event attracts a friendly local audience and is very welcoming to visitors. You'll...

    Dance and electronic Saturday June 15 2019 - Sunday June 16 2019