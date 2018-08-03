Practically the only historic sight in Primošten is the Church of St George (Crkva Sveti Juraj), whose stark white tower punctures the traditional Dalmatian skyline of terracotta rooftops backdropped by Adriatic blue. Like Primošten itself, it demands little of the visitor, only providing them with a beautiful view and, in this case, the pristine craftsmanship of the late 1400s and a well-tended cemetery worth a poke around for names, dates and occupations. The walk there is also worthwhile – winding alleys lined with green-shuttered stone houses lead uphill.