Lastovo Archipelago Nature park
Untamed nature on one of Croatia's quietest islands
Lastovo is one of Croatia's quietest islands open for seasonal tourism, a distant outcrop containing hidden coves, isolated, quiet beaches, beautiful bays and the oldest lighthouse in the country. There is also a huge area of wildlife-filled forest, which has been designated a protected nature park (it is sometimes the site for a summer music festival).
|Venue name:
|Lastovo Archipelago Nature park
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Uble
20290