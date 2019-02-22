Lastovo Archipelago Nature park

Attractions Lastovo Village
Untamed nature on one of Croatia's quietest islands

Lastovo is one of Croatia's quietest islands open for seasonal tourism, a distant outcrop containing hidden coves, isolated, quiet beaches, beautiful bays and the oldest lighthouse in the country. There is also a huge area of wildlife-filled forest, which has been designated a protected nature park (it is sometimes the site for a summer music festival).

Venue name: Lastovo Archipelago Nature park
Call Venue +385 20 801 252
Uble
20290
