Sinj barracks
Military barracks in Sinj
Military barracks in Sinj, the site of the city's annual S.A.R.S music festival.
|Venue name:
|Sinj barracks
|Address:
|
Zagrebačka 2
Sinj
21230
Pick a date
-
Music
S.A.R.S. Music and Beer Festival
Three day festival, taking place in the evenings at the city of Sinj's old army barracks. Craft beer is at the top of the priorities, but each year the event also holds relatively intimate performances by some of Croatia's top rock, pop and hip hop artists....Friday July 19 2019 - Monday July 22 2019