Caffé Bar Leonardo
Located as the road slopes east of town, this fine terrace and triangular-shaped bar has a commanding view of the bay and a casual, comfortable feel that encourage you to hang around on the low, well-cushioned chairs. You won’t find anything by way of cocktails, but there are decent coffees, and the standard beers, wines and spirits. All in all, it’s a fine place to refresh and recuperate in the thick of things.
|Venue name:
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Maršala Tita 129
Opatija
51410
|Opening hours:
|7-2am daily