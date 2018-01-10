Kon-Tiki Bar

Kon-Tiki Bar
Amid between Volosko’s top restaurants is this seaside terrace spot, ideal for pre- or après dinner drinks. It’s busy all day with a good mix of locals and visitors enjoying affordable Croatian beer on tap, bottled varieties including Guinness, or one of many shots and cocktails. The gorgeous harbour view and convivial atmosphere are compelling reasons to hang around and watch the sun set over the distant hills.

Venue name: Kon-Tiki Bar
Address: Obala Frana Supila 12
Volosko
51410
Opening hours: 8am-midnight daily
