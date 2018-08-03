© Legends Pub

Close to Primošten town centre, Legends is a house of fun that fills a large old building, revamped to an Irish theme. It appeals to older locals and mainstream expats with a musical agenda of traditional Dalmatian klapa and evergreen hits. Waterfront terrace tables usually fill pretty quickly. Once the tourists have vanished, regulars take over, the topic of conversation moving to sport, the Legends interior completely decked out in framed Croatian football shirts and photos of World Cup and Wimbledon heroes.