Leopold’s Delicatessen Bar

Good selection of craft beers and a decent terrace at this Split bar

Not really a delicatessen but definitely a craft beer mecca, with 5-6 beers on tap and a big choice of local and international bottles. Beers from Leopold’s own Mandrill Nano brewery just across town are well worth a sip; brews from Split’s other major craft brewery LAB Pivo are also well represented. The place is a bit grungy on the inside, but the outside terrace – made up of long bar-like tables and stools rather than twee garden furniture – has an atmosphere of its own on summer nights.

Venue name: Leopold’s Delicatessen Bar
Address: Poljana Tina Ujevića 3
Split

Opening hours: 10.30am-midnight
