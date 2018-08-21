Leopold’s Delicatessen Bar

Good selection of craft beers and a decent terrace at this Split bar

Not really a delicatessen but definitely a craft beer mecca, with 5-6 beers on tap and a big choice of local and international bottles. Beers from Leopold’s own Mandrill Nano brewery just across town are well worth a sip; brews from Split’s other major craft brewery LAB Pivo are also well represented. The place is a bit grungy on the inside, but the outside terrace – made up of long bar-like tables and stools rather than twee garden furniture – has an atmosphere of its own on summer nights.