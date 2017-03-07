267 kilos of weed washes up on Dubrovnik's beaches

The tide is high in Dubrovnik right now, where big green parcels of marijuana have washed up along the Dubrovnik-Neretva coast. The haul has been spotted by local enforcement agencies in the past few days, with findings reported in Lastovo, Mljet and Lokrum - Dubrovnik's nearest island, and a popular jaunt for tourists. Presumably, law-abiding members of the public are also blazing the beach trail, combing the area in order to help dispose of these bags of mind-altering buds. Probably.
