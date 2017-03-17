Awesome pictures of Zagreb's Festival of Lights

Zagreb's inaugural Festival of Lights kicked off yesterday, transforming its historic centre into a cavalcade of light shows and audio-visual treats. There's loads more going on this weekend, with a 'Magical Forest' installation in Grič, set in a subterranean WWII tunnel beneath the Old Town that opened up to the public last Spring. There's a cascading waterfall installation nearby on Tomićeva and Lotrščak Tower will be brought to life as a vivid lighthouse. The festival's grand showpiece is a high-octane 3D projection mapping show on Jesuit Square. Take a look at our Instagram gallery below to see what's been happening.
RECOMMENDED: 12 brilliant pictures of sunny Zagreb.