Awesome pictures of Zagreb's Festival of Lights

By Time Out contributors Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 1:18pm

Zagreb's inaugural Festival of Lights kicked off yesterday, transforming its historic centre into a cavalcade of light shows and audio-visual treats. There's loads more going on this weekend, with a 'Magical Forest' installation in Grič, set in a subterranean WWII tunnel beneath the Old Town that opened up to the public last Spring. There's a cascading waterfall installation nearby on Tomićeva and Lotrščak Tower will be brought to life as a vivid lighthouse. The festival's grand showpiece is a high-octane 3D projection mapping show on Jesuit Square. Take a look at our Instagram gallery below to see what's been happening.

