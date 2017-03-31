Dalmatia reaches hottest March temperatures since records began

Croatia has bounced into spring with record-shattering temperatures in Dalmatia, with Dubrovnik, Split and Hvar recording new highs for the month of March, according to Croatia Week.

On Thursday temperatures reached 26.8°C in Dubrovnik, which is the hottest since records began. The coastal city of Split also experienced record-beating highs of 24.3°C yesterday. On Hvar, temperatures reached a balmy 24.5°C.

Get ready for a gorgeous, positively-tropical spring weekend, with warm temperatures predicted across the whole country, and a 24°C forecast for Zagreb.