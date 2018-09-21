October brings even more excuses to eat out with the return of Restaurant Week. The week (which actually lasts for ten days, 4 - 14 October) sees top-drawer restaurants slash their menu prices by half.

Each restaurant offers 3-course meals plus a glass of wine for a bargain 100 kn, which is always at least 50 percent less than the meal's regular price. Booking opens today, so snag your favourite table with a reservation.

Check here to find the full list of all the restaurants taking part.