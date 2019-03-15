Restaurant Week
This event sees top drawer restaurants slash their menu prices by half. Some of the country’s best restaurants offer a three-course meal plus a glass of wine for 100 kn. At this 18 edition of the event, more than 50 restaurants across Croatia will take part. Find a restaurant taking part by checking the event website.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Croatia
|Address:
|
Zagreb
|Event website:
|http://tjedanrestorana.com/en
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
