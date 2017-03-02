Eating up in the clouds: dinner in the sky returns to Croatia this year

Dinner in the Sky, an aerial dining experience that takes place 50 feet above ground level, launched in Belgium in 2006 before swiftly bringing its gravity-defying dinners to cities around the world (London, Rome, Kuala Lumpur and Cape Town, to name a few). Sky-high dining will return to Croatia during its European tour later this year, where guests can eat up in the clouds, with a suspended dining table and 22 diners and waiters. Dinner in the Sky stops off in Zagreb from 22-26 June 2017. Check out the photos below for a taster of this dizzying dining experience, and look here for prices and to book.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest