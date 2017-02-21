Photos: filming begins on the set of Robin Hood remake in Dubrovnik

Filming for the major Robin Hood remake, featuring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Tim Minchin, and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio has started today, transforming Dubrovnik's historic centre into sixteenth-century Nottinghamshire. Our Time Out contributor in Dubrovnik has sent us some exclusive pics of the set: check them out below, plus picks of the best Instagram shots.
