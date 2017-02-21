  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Photos: filming begins on the set of Robin Hood remake in Dubrovnik

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 9:24am

Photos: filming begins on the set of Robin Hood remake in Dubrovnik

Filming for the major Robin Hood remake, featuring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Tim Minchin, and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio has started today, transforming Dubrovnik's historic centre into sixteenth-century Nottinghamshire. Our Time Out contributor in Dubrovnik has sent us some exclusive pics of the set: check them out below, plus picks of the best Instagram shots.

Read our guide to ultimate guide Dubrovnik.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Justin McDonnell

Justin is the editor of Time Out Croatia. Follow him @justinmcdonnel.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest