The Garden Brewery's Porter voted one of the best in the world

Good tidings for the Garden Brewery's Christmas Porter - it's been voted as one of the top 50 porters in the world by beer lover's bible Ratebeer. The Vanilla and Chocolate Christmas, praised for its velvety taste and tones of sweet vanilla, dark chocolate and bitter coffee, now ranks alongside top contributions from the world's leading breweries. This special release - hand tied and waxed by the brewery staff - is only available seasonally, so thirsty punters will have to wait until Christmas to unwrap it.
