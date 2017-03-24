There's a new sculpture planned in Makarska by the creator of Zadar's Sea Organ

Nikola Bašić, the architect behind Zadar's immensely popular Sea Organ and Greeting to the Sun is planning another natural instrument feature on the Dalmatian coast, according to Croatia Week.

The eccentric Sea Organ, inaugurated in 2005 features thirty-five organ pipes emitting unworldly tones through holes bored into the smooth, new paving stones, their size and velocity determined by the waves of the sea. The Greeting To The Sun comprises 300 multi-layered glass plates in a circle, synchronised with the same wave energy. Beneath the glass are solar modules that spring into life at sunset to simulate our solar system.

Photo: Grad Makarska

The 'Burolina project' will be constructed in Maraksa, a beautifully quaint port town just a hop from Zadar. The spiralling, shell-like building will host beach facilities and cafes for holidaymakers, and it's crustacean-shaped roof will become fully audible, activated by the fabled Bura winds, working in much the same way as the Sea Organ. The project also includes an addition to the Malacological Museum, a subterranean car park and a pavilion connected to the Osejava hotel beach.