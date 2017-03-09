These pictures of Plitvice's frozen waterfalls are otherworldly

Plitvice National Park is an extraordinarily popular natural attraction over the summer season, but visitors are becoming increasingly aware of its jaw-droppingly beautiful frozen landscapes in winter. Covered in thick lashings of snow, with frozen lakes and cascades caught in time, Plitvice transforms into a real-life winter wonderland. The Hungarian photographer Toth Tamas recently took a trip here, capturing the 16 lakes and waterfalls that sparkle with icy stalactites and snowy evergreens. The results are incredible, check out his epic photos below or in full on his Facebook page.

Toth Tamas/Facebook:@ttpixels

People flock here for the series of 16 continually changing, cascading, crystal-clear lakes.

Toth Tomas/Facebook: @ttpixels

The dimensions of these lakes have been created from centuries of calcium carbonate deposits, which find home in and on algae, moss and bacteria.

TT Pixels - Tóth Tamás Photo Gallery

This deposit-and-plant combination has created a sequence of travertine barriers or natural dams, each of which might grow by a couple of centimetres a year

TT Pixels - Tóth Tamás Photo Gallery

The water collects behind the dams, creating Plitvice’s distinctive landscape of interconnected lakes, the higher ones feeding the lower ones via a rushing, crashing series of rapids and cascades.

TT Pixels - Tóth Tamás Photo Gallery

This process, a singular occurrence and one of the main reasons Plitvice is included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, means the bodies of water and the waterfalls linking them are always evolving.