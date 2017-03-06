Video: get off the beaten track at the gorgeous Gorski Kotar

The most densely forested region in Croatia is one of soaring peaks, lush valleys and spectacular wildlife. Containing the Risnjak National Park, and the protected natural phenomenon of Vrazji prolaz and Zeleni vir, Gorski kotar attracts hikers, climbers, botanists and spelunkers, but also offers welcome respite from the often crowded coast only 15km (ten miles) away.
Photographers Alen Tkalčec and Petar Krešimir Furjan have caught Gorski kotar in all its gloriously cinematic, snow-frosted beauty. Check out their video below, with stunning aerial perspectives and creative shots of this under-visited natural attraction.
