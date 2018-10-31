Katastrofa

Clubs, Hip hop and R&B Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Wednesday October 31 2018
Tvornica kulture
Hip hop and R&B flavoured club event over two rooms

The recently renovated Tvornica venue will be the site this year's party presented by regular Zagreb promoters RnB Confusion. They offer two rooms for all b-boys and b-girls to get down in, serving up the freshest beats and biggest breaks on a grand scale.

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
