Katastrofa
Hip hop and R&B flavoured club event over two rooms
The recently renovated Tvornica venue will be the site this year's party presented by regular Zagreb promoters RnB Confusion. They offer two rooms for all b-boys and b-girls to get down in, serving up the freshest beats and biggest breaks on a grand scale.
|Tvornica kulture
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
- Tvornica kulture 45 kuna