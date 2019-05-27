Steel

Clubs Rovinj
1/3
2/3
3/3

Rovinj's premier nightclub

Opened in 2018, Steel is Rovinj's premier nightclub, a much-needed attraction servicing the large amount of visitors to the city. It holds music concerts, as well as DJ-led nights and the music ranges from house and techno to Latin, rock, pop and hip hop, depending on the event.

Posted:

Venue name: Steel
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Vijenac brace Lorenzetto 17
Rovinj
52210
Opening hours: 9pm-4am Thurs-Sun
Static map showing venue location

Pick a date

to
  • Music

    Tiger & Woods

    Italian duo Tiger & Woods, aka Valerio Del Prete and Marco Passarani, make an 80's-influenced but contemporary dance music sound that combines disco, house and techno. Often highly melodic, often uplifting, they are a duo with a clear opinion that dance...

    Dance and electronic Saturday July 20 2019 - Sunday July 21 2019