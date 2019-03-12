Vortex Murter
New 2019 location for popular electronic music afterparty spot, which hosts its own festival for the first time this year. The new location is Čigrađe beach, which visitors may know as the site also of the restaurant Lanterna. The venue has its own afterparty beach location for 2019 too.
|Venue name:
|Vortex Murter
|Address:
|
Put Čigrade
Murter
22243
Vortex Family Event
As any past visitors to the music festivals in Tisno, Murter will know, Vortex was the popular afterparty bar that in previous years was located right next to the festival site. Dispute with the main site organisers has caused a change in location for...Dance and electronic Friday May 24 2019 - Sunday May 26 2019