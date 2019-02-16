Radio & Juliet
Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy gets a radical reworking in this unlikely creation, which sees the star-crossed lovers play out their fates to a score comprised entirely of Radiohead songs. Choreographer Edward Clug masterminded Radio and Juliet back in 2005. Since then, it’s gone on an international tour and delighted curious audiences across the globe. It returns to Zagreb following a successful previous visit in 2016.
|Venue name:
|Lisinski Concert Hall
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|according to event. Ticket office Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9am-2pm; 2hrs before performance
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Price:
|160kn – 300kn
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/255840508439489
-
