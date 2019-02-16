Radio & Juliet

Dance, Contemporary and experimental Lisinski Concert Hall , Zagreb Saturday February 16 2019
Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy gets a radical reworking in this unlikely creation, which sees the star-crossed lovers play out their fates to a score comprised entirely of Radiohead songs. Choreographer Edward Clug masterminded Radio and Juliet back in 2005. Since then, it’s gone on an international tour and delighted curious audiences across the globe. It returns to Zagreb following a successful previous visit in 2016.

Venue name: Lisinski Concert Hall
Address: Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: according to event. Ticket office Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9am-2pm; 2hrs before performance
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Price: 160kn – 300kn
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/255840508439489
    • Lisinski Concert Hall Seats available at 145, 170, 215, 240, 265 and 299 kuna