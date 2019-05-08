Swan Lake
Tchaikovsky's masterwork in ballet, one of the world's most famous
Croatian National Theatre performs ballet's most famous story, 'Swan Lake'. Revisiting this theatre's past performances of the ballet, the HNK troupe operate under the guidance of Croatian choreographer Vladimir Malakhov. A brilliant introduction to ballet and to Tchaikovsky's incredibly famous score.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|https://www.hnk.hr/hr/balet/predstave/labu%C4%91e-jezero/
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats