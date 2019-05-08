Swan Lake

Dance, Ballet Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Wednesday May 8 2019 - Saturday May 18 2019
Swan Lake
© Marko Ercegovic

Tchaikovsky's masterwork in ballet, one of the world's most famous

Croatian National Theatre performs ballet's most famous story, 'Swan Lake'. Revisiting this theatre's past performances of the ballet, the HNK troupe operate under the guidance of Croatian choreographer Vladimir Malakhov. A brilliant introduction to ballet and to Tchaikovsky's incredibly famous score.

Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Address: Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Varies according to the event
Transport: Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
Event website: https://www.hnk.hr/hr/balet/predstave/labu%C4%91e-jezero/
    • Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
