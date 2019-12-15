The Nutcracker
The world's most popular ballet performed by student musicians and dancers from the Karlovac Music School
The world's most popular ballet and a Christmastime favourite, this magical tale comes to life via the efforts of the Symphony Orchestra of Karlovac Music School and accompanying student dancers.
|http://www.glazbena-ka.hr/20191023-15-i-1612-2019-orasar-bozicna-bajka-glazbene-skole-karlovac
|Zorin Dom city theatre
Domobranska 1
Karlovac
47000
Dates And Times
- Zorin Dom city theatre 30 kuna
- Zorin Dom city theatre 30 kuna