Croatian film festival guide
Almost every major city and region in Croatia holds a film festival of some kind, Zadar recently getting into the act following the success of similar events in Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik and Pula. Many take place in summer, some at open-air locations. Our film experts put together their guide to the best film festivals in Croatia.
The best film festivals in Croatia
Kino Europa Summer Festival
The summer calendar of this fantastic independent cinema in Zagreb city centre continues throughout August. Every Tuesday there are subtitled films, welcoming international visitors. The programme also includes Victoria and Abdul, Loving Vincent (Aug 1), Lady Bird (Aug 3), Wind River and Andrey Zvyagintsev's Loveless (Aug 4), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Aug 6), Call Me By Your Name, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (Aug 7), Phantom Thread (Aug 8). Every Wednesday there is a free programme for young children. Evening film programmes begin around 18.00 daily, with further screenings starting around 20.00
Motovun in Zagreb
International film festival Motovun hold their season finale in Zagreb, showing a spotlight on a crop of new films from all over the world. On Thursday August 30 they will show 2017 film Matar a Jesús (Killing Jesus), a drama centred around a family's search for truth and justice after its patriarch is murdered. On Friday August 31 the brutal and disturbing Danish gangster movie Holiday is shown. On Saturday September 1, it's Stephen Loveridge's painstaking Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. documentary about his former college mate, Sri Lankan-British rapper known as M.I.A Both were documentary makers when they first met and the film is comprised of years worth of footage filmed by Maya herself. On Sunday September 2 we have Polish director Andrzej Jakimowski's Pewnego razu w listopadzie (Once Upon a Time in November), a drama with socio-political themes which depicts a mother and her adult son evicted from their flat and their struggles to remain safe thereafter.On Thursday September 6 it's the Swedish crime drama Måste Gitt (A Hustler's Diary), the frequently funny film telling the tale of a petty criminal and wannabe actor who drops his diary. On Friday September 7, a film that has been described as a modern Argentinian masterpiece. El Ángel (The Angel) tells the real life story of criminal-turned-murderer Carlitos Robledo Puch, a beautiful 17 year old who in 1980 was famously convicted of a litany of crimes including 11 murders, attempted murder, 17 robberies, rape, attempted rape, sex
History Film Festival
International documentaries focusing on the big events and personalities of the past, with the accent on mainstream narrative film-making rather than the experimental.
Pssst! Silent Film Festival
This celebration of the silent screen is accompanied by live background music, just like the old days. Films screened in the programme compete for the Brcko Grand Prize, named after the protagonist of Croatia’s first feature film 'Brcko in Zagreb' shot back in 1917.
STIFF Student International Film Festival
Shorts, experimental films and debut features from students or first-time directors.
Human Rights Film Festival
Campaigning films from politically-committed directors, plus panel discussions and after-show DJs.
Zagrebdox
The main regional showcase for documentary films, with an international range of the best contemporary work, and prizes for the best submissions. Showcasing over a hundred films, this thought-provoking film fest engages with a broad range of subjects: human rights, the environment, war and political conflicts, identity and sexuality are common themes. Prizes are awarded in numerous categories: official sections include Biography Dox, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, State of Affairs, Teen Dox and ADU Dox. The winning films are re-screened on the last day of the festival.