Croatian film festival guide

From the well-established Zagreb Film Festival to underwater cinema, there are film festivals of all kinds across Croatia. Here we pick the best
© Croatian Film Days
By Justin McDonnell
Advertising

Almost every major city and region in Croatia holds a film festival of some kind, Zadar recently getting into the act following the success of similar events in Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik and Pula. Many take place in summer, some at open-air locations. Our film experts put together their guide to the best film festivals in Croatia.

The best film festivals in Croatia

Kino Europa Summer Festival
Kino Europa
Film

Kino Europa Summer Festival

icon-calendar

The summer calendar of this fantastic independent cinema in Zagreb city centre continues throughout August. Every Tuesday there are subtitled films, welcoming international visitors. The programme also includes Victoria and Abdul, Loving Vincent (Aug 1), Lady Bird (Aug 3), Wind River and Andrey Zvyagintsev's Loveless (Aug 4), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Aug 6), Call Me By Your Name, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (Aug 7), Phantom Thread (Aug 8). Every Wednesday there is a free programme for young children. Evening film programmes begin around 18.00 daily, with further screenings starting around 20.00

Read more
Srbenka
©Srbenka
Film

Motovun in Zagreb

icon-location-pin Zagreb
icon-calendar

International film festival Motovun hold their season finale in Zagreb, showing a spotlight on a crop of new films from all over the world. On Thursday August 30 they will show 2017 film Matar a Jesús (Killing Jesus), a drama centred around a family's search for truth and justice after its patriarch is murdered. On Friday August 31 the brutal and disturbing Danish gangster movie Holiday is shown. On Saturday September 1, it's Stephen Loveridge's painstaking Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. documentary about his former college mate, Sri Lankan-British rapper known as M.I.A Both were documentary makers when they first met and the film is comprised of years worth of footage filmed by Maya herself. On Sunday September 2 we have Polish director Andrzej Jakimowski's Pewnego razu w listopadzie (Once Upon a Time in November), a drama with socio-political themes which depicts a mother and her adult son evicted from their flat and their struggles to remain safe thereafter.On Thursday September 6 it's the Swedish crime drama Måste Gitt (A Hustler's Diary), the frequently funny film telling the tale of a petty criminal and wannabe actor who drops his diary. On Friday September 7, a film that has been described as a modern Argentinian masterpiece. El Ángel (The Angel) tells the real life story of criminal-turned-murderer Carlitos Robledo Puch, a beautiful 17 year old who in 1980 was famously convicted of a litany of crimes including 11 murders, attempted murder, 17 robberies, rape, attempted rape, sex

Read more
Advertising
History Film Festival
© History Film Festival
Film, Documentaries

History Film Festival

icon-location-pin Rijeka
icon-calendar

International documentaries focusing on the big events and personalities of the past, with the accent on mainstream narrative film-making rather than the experimental.

Read more
Credit: Tomislav Merc
Film, Drama

Pssst! Silent Film Festival

icon-location-pin Zagreb
icon-calendar

This celebration of the silent screen is accompanied by live background music, just like the old days. Films screened in the programme compete for the Brcko Grand Prize, named after the protagonist of Croatia’s first feature film 'Brcko in Zagreb' shot back in 1917.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Advertising
(c) Zagrebdox
Film, Documentaries

Zagrebdox

icon-calendar

The main regional showcase for documentary films, with an international range of the best contemporary work, and prizes for the best submissions. Showcasing over a hundred films, this thought-provoking film fest engages with a broad range of subjects: human rights, the environment, war and political conflicts, identity and sexuality are common themes. Prizes are awarded in numerous categories: official sections include Biography Dox, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, State of Affairs, Teen Dox and ADU Dox. The winning films are re-screened on the last day of the festival.  

Read more
Advertising
View on Map
Expand Map
This page was migrated to our new look automatically. Let us know if anything looks off at feedback@timeout.com