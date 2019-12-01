Human Rights Film Festival
This free-to-attend film festival showcases campaigning films from politically-committed directors, plus panel discussions and after-show DJs. HRFF gives you a chance to see indie films by upcoming directors as well as inspired, world-spanning documentaries before they hit the festival circuit.
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/477895526409791
|Venue name:
|Kino Tuškanac
|Address:
|
Tuskanac 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|All trams to main square
-
- Kino Tuškanac free of charge
