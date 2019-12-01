Human Rights Film Festival

Film Multiple venues Sunday December 1 2019 - Sunday December 8 2019 Free
Human Rights Film Festival
© Mladen Pobi

Time Out says

This free-to-attend film festival showcases campaigning films from politically-committed directors, plus panel discussions and after-show DJs. HRFF gives you a chance to see indie films by upcoming directors as well as inspired, world-spanning documentaries before they hit the festival circuit.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/477895526409791
Venue name: Kino Tuškanac
Address: Tuskanac 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: All trams to main square

Dates And Times