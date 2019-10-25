International Animation Day

Film, Animation Kino Tuškanac , Zagreb Friday October 25 2019 - Sunday October 27 2019
International Animation Day
© ASIFA Croatia

Time Out says

17th International Animation Day celebrated over a whole weekend in Zagreb

The seventeenth annual International Animation Day will be celebrated over a whole weekend here in Zagreb. Tuškanac cinema will play host to the event, screening animation shorts and films from 10am until 10pm, enabling younger guests to visit in the daytime and those older to stay up for a little longer. Along with projections of animated films, there will be fun workshops for kids and organisers will talk to some filmmakers whose work is included in the presentations. There will also be an exhibition and a music listening section.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Kino Tuškanac
Venue website: kinotuskanac.hr
Venue phone: +385 1 483 4039
Address: Tuskanac 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: All trams to main square

Dates And Times