Top ten Croatian food experiences

Ispod peke (translation: ‘under the bell’) is a classic feature on all self-respecting Dalmatian menus. It’s not a dish, it’s a method of cooking involving slow-cooking under a dome-shaped lid. The distinctive succulent meat, delicious potatoes and all-round juicy flavours are unique, but no two peka produce the same result and it is the custom for diners to order it at least one day in advance.