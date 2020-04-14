Croatia's best delicacies

A centuries-old method of preserving meat, a tiblica was originally always made of wood. Even after modern refrigerators replaced the cold store, larder or pantry as a more-preferred place to keep food fresh, this dish has retained its popularity. This is explained by the unique flavours the preserving processes impart. This high calorie and quite salty dish has long helped sustain the people of Međimurje through the winter. Some of the finest cuts of pork are reserved Meso 'z tiblice. So involved is the dish's preparation, it would be a wasteful use of time to do otherwise. The premium pork cuts are first rubbed with garlic and salt, then left to cure for several weeks in the brine produced naturally by this salting. After curing, extra flavour is added by a further cooking process such as smoking. Simultaneously, pig fat is prepared (usually by smoking), before being minced with bay leaves and peppercorns. Depending on the family recipe, other pork products, such as smoked pigs tongue or preserved sausage, can be found in Meso 'z tiblice. The fine cuts, flavoured fat and family favourites are then added to the tiblica, layer by layer, ensuring that no air remains between the ingredients of the tightly-packed concoction. The finished tiblica is then stored for a minimum of a month and a half in order for the flavour of the dish to mature. Međimursko meso 'z tiblice is usually brought to the table in thick slices, alongside the pepper and bay leaf-flavoured fat. This fat is then spread on a rustic, homemade bread like sourdough before the slices of fine meat are placed atop. Meso 'z tiblice is served either as an appetizer or as a cold snack, commonly accompanied by sides of smoked or fresh cheese, sour cream and slices of uncooked onion, their sharpness cutting through the dish's indulgent fat content.