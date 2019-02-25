Camp Velebit

Inland camping area in wonderful nature

Wonderful inland camping area, located around six kilometres from the seaside town of Karlobag. Facilities include kitchens, bathrooms, electricity, WIFI, fridges, but the warm welcome and fantastic nature are the selling points here.

Venue name: Camp Velebit
Address: Baške Oštarije 5A
Baške Oštarije
53206
Price: £
    Mystic Mountain Festival

    Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursions

    Festivals Monday July 1 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019