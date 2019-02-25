Camp Velebit
Inland camping area in wonderful nature
Wonderful inland camping area, located around six kilometres from the seaside town of Karlobag. Facilities include kitchens, bathrooms, electricity, WIFI, fridges, but the warm welcome and fantastic nature are the selling points here.
|Camp Velebit
Baške Oštarije 5A
Baške Oštarije
53206
Things to do
Mystic Mountain Festival
Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursionsFestivals Monday July 1 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019