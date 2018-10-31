Celebrate Halloween over two night with Zagreb drag group House Of Flamingo

Independent-minded Zagreb drag crew House Of Flamingo bravely promote queer art and culture in an intensionally provocative way, helping to raise the profile of the multi-faceted aspects of LGBTQ society that exists within what is frequently a deeply conservative community. This two day programme of events, taking place within the Halloween period, marks their fifth birthday. On Halloween itself, Wednesday 31 October, they hold an event at DKC Šesnaestic, on the second floor of Ozaljska 16 in Trešnjevka, where there will be activities including tarot card readings, where the crew hope to 'invoke the spirits of Aaliyah and Whitney', followed by a screening of what they promise is the worst gay movie of all time. On Saturday 3 November, you can find them at Club Močvara for their annual Halloween club party, this year titled DRAGram: FreakShow Edition. Alongside performance from the main house will be visiting artist Donna Trump from Manchester. The shows will be followed by a goulish DJ-led disco session and suggested dresscode for the evening is 'inner-monster realness'.