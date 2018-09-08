A Place to Bury Strangers

Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Saturday September 8 2018
A Place to Bury Strangers
Andrew Youssef

The American noise-rockers bring their infamous live show to Močvara club.

A band that thrives on pure instinct when it comes to their live shows. What makes A Place to Bury Strangers so compelling live isn't just the fact they have great songs, it's the distinct feeling that it could all descend into chaos and fall apart at any moment. Guaranteed to be one of the live highlights of the year. 

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Static map showing venue location
    • Močvara