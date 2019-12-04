All Them Witches

Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Wednesday December 4 2019
All Them Witches
All Them Witches

Nashville-based stoner rock band debut in Croatia

Nashville-based band whose music inhabits the lighter end of the stoner rock genre, but also heavily references psychedelia, the blues and indie rock. They've made five albums since forming in 2012 and this gig will mark their debut in Croatia. Support comes from Koprivnica-based progressive rock trio Acid Hags. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/471516003452839
Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

Dates And Times
    • Močvara 100 kuna presale ticket; 120 kuna ticket on concert day