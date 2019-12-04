All Them Witches
Nashville-based band whose music inhabits the lighter end of the stoner rock genre, but also heavily references psychedelia, the blues and indie rock. They've made five albums since forming in 2012 and this gig will mark their debut in Croatia. Support comes from Koprivnica-based progressive rock trio Acid Hags.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/471516003452839
|Močvara
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
- Močvara 100 kuna presale ticket; 120 kuna ticket on concert day