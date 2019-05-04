Belgian National Orchestra
The Belgian National Orchestra provides the power behind what is very much an international evening, with esteemed American conductor Hugh Wolff brandishing the baton, and Croatian pianist Ivan Krpan taking care of the ivory-tinkling duties on Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor. Also on the repertoire are works by Berlioz and Franck.
|Lisinski Concert Hall
Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
|according to event. Ticket office Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9am-2pm; 2hrs before performance
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|170/210/250 kn
- Lisinski Concert Hall 170/210/250 kunas