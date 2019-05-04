Belgian National Orchestra

Music, Classical and opera Lisinski Concert Hall , Zagreb Saturday May 4 2019
Hugh Wolf/Belgian National Orchestra
@ Caroline Talbot

The Belgian National Orchestra provides the power behind what is very much an international evening, with esteemed American conductor Hugh Wolff brandishing the baton, and Croatian pianist Ivan Krpan taking care of the ivory-tinkling duties on Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor. Also on the repertoire are works by Berlioz and Franck.

Venue name: Lisinski Concert Hall
Address: Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: according to event. Ticket office Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9am-2pm; 2hrs before performance
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Price: 170/210/250 kn
