Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Music, Rock and indie Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Thursday June 13 2019
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

The leather-clad San Franciscan outfit amp up the crowd with their mix of darkly whacked-out, fuzzed-up garage rock and porch-strummed dirty Americana blues.

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Contact:
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2234013676866573
    • Tvornica kulture 150 kuna advance, 170 kuna on the door