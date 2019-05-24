Black Tusk
American sludge/swamp metal band make their Croatian debut
Formed in Savannah, Georgia almost a decade and a half ago, Black Tusk play a sound that combines sludge, thrash metal and punk which they defined as 'swamp metal'. They have so far released three EPs and six albums, their most current being 2018's 'T.C.B.T.' which they promote on this European tour.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
-
- Močvara 65 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door