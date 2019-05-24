Black Tusk

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Friday May 24 2019
Black Tusk

American sludge/swamp metal band make their Croatian debut

Formed in Savannah, Georgia almost a decade and a half ago, Black Tusk play a sound that combines sludge, thrash metal and punk which they defined as 'swamp metal'. They have so far released three EPs and six albums, their most current being 2018's 'T.C.B.T.' which they promote on this European tour.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Static map showing venue location
    • Močvara 65 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door