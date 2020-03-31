Boy Harsher

Music, Dance and electronic Močvara , Zagreb Tuesday March 31 2020
Boy Harsher
© Nico @chillgazer

Time Out says

Dark, contemporary electronic music performance

Retro synth pop, new wave, goth, dark wave and industrial techno-influenced sounds with ethereal vocals from Massachusetts-based, dark electronic duo Boy Harsher (pictured). They are accompanied on this European tour by similarly dark Chicago-based electronic multimedia artists HIDE. The first live electronic event for popular Zagreb rave promoters Stereotip.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/452166198793247
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

Dates And Times