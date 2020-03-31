Boy Harsher
Dark, contemporary electronic music performance
Retro synth pop, new wave, goth, dark wave and industrial techno-influenced sounds with ethereal vocals from Massachusetts-based, dark electronic duo Boy Harsher (pictured). They are accompanied on this European tour by similarly dark Chicago-based electronic multimedia artists HIDE. The first live electronic event for popular Zagreb rave promoters Stereotip.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/452166198793247
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Dates And Times
-
- Močvara 120 kuna ticket