Ciferšlus: Lauba

Music, Dance and electronic Lauba House , Zagreb Friday May 10 2019
Ciferšlus: Lauba

New party combining art and music from the Zagreb Sunset Session crew

This new party from the team who bring Zagreb Sunset Sessions to the city ambitiously tries to combine art, music and dance. As with their other events, the soundtrack will be one of house music and each event will also be a showcase for a different individual artist. Details of this debut edition's special guest DJs and artist are as yet under wraps. 

Venue name: Lauba House
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 63 02 115
Address: Baruna Filipovića 23a
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 2pm-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun closed
Transport: Trams 2, 6 & 11 to Sveti duh
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/347416552426861/
Static map showing venue location
    • Lauba House 50 kuna, 100 kuna VIP