Ciferšlus: Lauba
New party combining art and music from the Zagreb Sunset Session crew
This new party from the team who bring Zagreb Sunset Sessions to the city ambitiously tries to combine art, music and dance. As with their other events, the soundtrack will be one of house music and each event will also be a showcase for a different individual artist. Details of this debut edition's special guest DJs and artist are as yet under wraps.
|Venue name:
|Lauba House
|Contact:
|Address:
Baruna Filipovića 23a
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 2pm-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Trams 2, 6 & 11 to Sveti duh
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/347416552426861/
- Lauba House 50 kuna, 100 kuna VIP