Cloud Nothings play the sort of scruffy fuzz-pop you've heard a million times, but thanks to the vocal pathos and songwriting smarts of frontman Dylan Baldi and the wiry muscle of bassist TJ Duke and drummer Jayson Gerycz, this Cleveland crew achieves a rare resonance. The band follows up its debut and all that has been achieved so far in the sound of a new album Last Building Burning.
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Contact:
|Address:
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
|Price:
|90/110kn
|Event website:
|http://www.cloudnothings.com/
