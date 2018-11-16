Darshan Jesrani

Music, Dance and electronic Matis Lounge , Zagreb Friday November 16 2018
Darshan Jesrani

Metro Area producer/DJ visits

Brooklyn-based producer and DJ Darshan Jesrani is best known as being one half of Metro Area, alongside Morgan Geist. He is a contemporary dance music Dj whose love of disco shines through both the music he plays and makes. This evening is a presentation by Imogen Recordings and representing the label will be great local DJs Ilija Rudman and Antonio Zuza.

Venue name: Matis Lounge
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Trg Stjepana Radića 3 (next to Lisinski concert hall)
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: 7am-midnight
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/164056774545052
Static map showing venue location
    • Matis Lounge 70 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door