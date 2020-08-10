Daughter
British band Daughter debuts in Zagreb
British indie-folk trio Daughter hold their premiere Croatian performance in Zagreb. With a repertoire of several albums and EP releases, and new material announced for this year, Daughter will be playing major European festivals this summer, combining the summer run with smaller club gigs such as these where the atmosphere will be electric. Tickets go on sale Thursday 20 February at 9am.
