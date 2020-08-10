Daughter

Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Monday August 10 2020
Daughter
British band Daughter debuts in Zagreb

British indie-folk trio Daughter hold their premiere Croatian performance in Zagreb. With a repertoire of several albums and EP releases, and new material announced for this year, Daughter will be playing major European festivals this summer, combining the summer run with smaller club gigs such as these where the atmosphere will be electric. Tickets go on sale Thursday 20 February at 9am.

 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/885760268544865/
Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

