Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Sunday November 25 2018
Deaf Radio

Greek desert rockers debut in Zagreb

Formed in Athens in 2015, desert rockers Deaf Radio released their highly acclaimed debut album 'Alarm' in 2017 and have since shared stages with bands like The Kills and Planet Of Zeus. Drawing comparisons with earlier Queens Of The Stone Age/Kyuss material, this will be their first appearance in Croatia.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/542026759581273
