Don Carlos (Don Carlo)
Giuseppe Verdi's grand opera
As befitting one of the world's most popular operas, Giuseppe Verdi's 'Don Carlos' has been performed in multiple versions and famously in both French and Italian. In the tale, love is both the key and the complication to the cessation of fighting between the kingdoms of France and Spain.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|https://www.hnk.hr/hr/opera/predstave/don-carlo/
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats