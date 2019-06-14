Don Carlos (Don Carlo)

Music, Classical and opera Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Friday June 14 2019 - Saturday June 29 2019
Don Carlos (Don Carlo)

Giuseppe Verdi's grand opera

As befitting one of the world's most popular operas, Giuseppe Verdi's 'Don Carlos' has been performed in multiple versions and famously in both French and Italian. In the tale, love is both the key and the complication to the cessation of fighting between the kingdoms of France and Spain. 

Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4888 488
Address: Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Varies according to the event
Transport: Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
Event website: https://www.hnk.hr/hr/opera/predstave/don-carlo/
    • Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
