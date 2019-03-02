Dr Alban at the Mega 90's Party
Revel in your favourite hits of the '90s
Relive the '90s at this fun party which promises all the hits and best dance records of the decade. Special PA comes from Eurodance star Dr Alban (pictured) who will be singing 'It's My Life' on the night.
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2242195572771496