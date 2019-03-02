Dr Alban at the Mega 90's Party

Music, Pop Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Saturday March 2 2019
Dr Alban at the Mega 90's Party

Revel in your favourite hits of the '90s

Relive the '90s at this fun party which promises all the hits and best dance records of the decade. Special PA comes from Eurodance star Dr Alban (pictured) who will be singing 'It's My Life' on the night.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Contact:
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2242195572771496
