Ero the joker
Croatia's most famous opera
'Ero the joker' is a comic opera in three acts by composer Jakov Gotovac and writer Milan Begović and is based on a traditional folk tale which takes place in the countryside of the Dalmatian hinterland. It is the most famous opera ever made in Croatia and the only one to have travelled substantially to theatres outside the country.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|https://www.hnk.hr/en/
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats