Music, Classical and opera Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Monday May 13 2019 - Saturday June 1 2019
Croatia's most famous opera

'Ero the joker' is a comic opera in three acts by composer Jakov Gotovac and writer Milan Begović and is based on a traditional folk tale which takes place in the countryside of the Dalmatian hinterland. It is the most famous opera ever made in Croatia and the only one to have travelled substantially to theatres outside the country.

