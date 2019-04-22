Evergrey

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Monday April 22 2019
Evergrey

Swedish progressive metal bands bring songs of despair, desperation and regret

Swedish progressive metal band Evergrey are known for their dark lyrical themes of desperation and despair and for mining such emotions relentlessly on concept albums that deal with themes like child abuse, religion, paranoia and alien abduction. They have released 11 albums to date including 2019's 'The Atlantic'. This current tour supports the new album's release.

Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/375855999643954
    • Močvara 110 kuna advance