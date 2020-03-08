Evita

Music Lisinski Concert Hall , Zagreb Sunday March 8 2020
Evita
© Eva Perón estate

Time Out says

Four-decade-old musical about Eva Perón

Four-decade-old musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice charting the life of the most famous female in modern Argentine history, Eva Perón. With unforgettable songs and plenty o emotion. A presentation of the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/499567974006026
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Lisinski Concert Hall
Address: Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

Dates And Times