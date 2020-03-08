Evita
Four-decade-old musical about Eva Perón
Four-decade-old musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice charting the life of the most famous female in modern Argentine history, Eva Perón. With unforgettable songs and plenty o emotion. A presentation of the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/499567974006026
|Venue name:
|Lisinski Concert Hall
|Address:
|
Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Dates And Times
-
- Lisinski Concert Hall from 170 kuna tickets