Fire in Cairo & Mokri Nenad
Two of Croatia's most promising new alternative rock bands
Fire in Cairo are an inventive, alternative rock band from Zagreb with several high profile appearances already behind them. Their sound can change from gentle and melodic to a fiery wall of heavy guitars within the space of one song. They are currently working on their debut artist album. Mokri Nenad are a band from the Zagorje region.
|Venue name:
|Sax
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Palmotićeva 22/2
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Sat 8pm-4am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|All trams to main square
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/203876440501869
-
- Sax 25 kuna advance, 40 kuna on the door